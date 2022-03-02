Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 21.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after buying an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 762,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NYSE JBL opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

