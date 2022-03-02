Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after buying an additional 221,772 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

