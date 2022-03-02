Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 190.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 654.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 33.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 85,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 396,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

EQC opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26.

Equity Commonwealth Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

