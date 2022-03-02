Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $975,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ternium by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

