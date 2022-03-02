Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,510 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after acquiring an additional 594,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after acquiring an additional 381,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

ARE opened at $187.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average of $202.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.