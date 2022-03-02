Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 31,891 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.62 million, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -108.23%.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.