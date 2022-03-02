Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 73,375 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 317.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 684,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

