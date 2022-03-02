SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,700.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,700 ($22.81) and last traded at GBX 1,687.50 ($22.64), with a volume of 270778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,675 ($22.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.15) to GBX 1,900 ($25.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.15) to GBX 1,825 ($24.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,712.38 ($22.98).

Get SSE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,600.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,612.82.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.