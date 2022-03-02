St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,658.75 ($22.26).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.09) to GBX 1,900 ($25.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.15) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.81) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.68) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of LON:STJ traded down GBX 98 ($1.31) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,305.50 ($17.52). 2,587,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,613. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.34. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198 ($16.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,581.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,581.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 40.41 ($0.54) dividend. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.32%.

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.