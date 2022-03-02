Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 609.86 ($8.18).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.65) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 507.20 ($6.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 472.45. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.92).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
