Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.30% of Standard Motor Products worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMP stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.45. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Standard Motor Products Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.