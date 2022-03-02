Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$62.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$50.55 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total value of C$355,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,445,178.02. Also, Director Stuart Lerner sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.19, for a total value of C$203,398.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$520,991.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,463.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

