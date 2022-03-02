Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.91. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

