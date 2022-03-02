Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. 235,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,693,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

