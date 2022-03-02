Stephens Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $44.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.92% from the company’s previous close.

VCYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Veracyte stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.42. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Veracyte by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

