Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $30.92. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 1,845 shares.

The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $809.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.57.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

