Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Insider Victor Nesi Sells 10,000 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Victor Nesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00.

Shares of SF opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

