Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Insider Victor Nesi Sells 10,000 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Victor Nesi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00.
Shares of SF opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $83.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.
Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stifel Financial (SF)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.