Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Price Target Cut to SEK 64 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a SEK 51 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

STLFF opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

