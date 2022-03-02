Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 20,894% compared to the typical volume of 32 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

