StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

