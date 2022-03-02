StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Tantech has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 266,728 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

