StockNews.com Downgrades Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Hold

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ALRM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $66.33 on Monday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,305 shares of company stock worth $2,078,095. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

