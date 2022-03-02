StockNews.com Downgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Buy

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, reduced their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CTS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.