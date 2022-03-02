StockNews.com Downgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Hold

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $468.58 on Monday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.