StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Euro Tech by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euro Tech by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

