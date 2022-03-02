StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IDRA stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

