StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCHX. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marchex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

