StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCHX. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63.
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
