StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

