StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.