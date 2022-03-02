StockNews.com Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Hold

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBC. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.
Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.
About HSBC (Get Rating)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HSBC (HSBC)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.