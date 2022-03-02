StockNews.com Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Hold

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBC. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.