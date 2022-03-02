StockNews.com Lowers Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KFRC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kforce by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

