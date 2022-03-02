StockNews.com Lowers Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

QRTEA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 9,409,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 6,330,893 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after buying an additional 3,567,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Qurate Retail by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after buying an additional 2,401,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

