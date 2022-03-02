StockNews.com Upgrades Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to “Hold”

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
AZRE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.
Shares of AZRE stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.
About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.