StockNews.com Upgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to “Hold”

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,212 shares of company stock worth $290,954 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after acquiring an additional 761,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $7,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

