StockNews.com Upgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Buy

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 741,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $926.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmonic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Harmonic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

