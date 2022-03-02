StockNews.com Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to “Buy”

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $153.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $112.98 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 98,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

