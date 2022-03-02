Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of SRI stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.