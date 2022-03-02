StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$309,747.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,302.17. Insiders have acquired a total of 146,100 shares of company stock valued at $919,490 in the last ninety days.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

