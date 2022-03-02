Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.40 Million

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) to post $410.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.80 million and the lowest is $410.00 million. Stride posted sales of $392.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. 4,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

