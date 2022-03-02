Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $262.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.34. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

