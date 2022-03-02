Studio Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.