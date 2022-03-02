STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

STVG stock opened at GBX 322.40 ($4.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.43. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 307 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($5.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £150.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.36.

In other STV Group news, insider Paul Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £17,750 ($23,815.91).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

