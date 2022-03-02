Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. 345,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

