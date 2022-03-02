Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.55. 98,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

