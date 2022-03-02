Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.54. 75,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.30 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.