Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

