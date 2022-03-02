Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 190,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,975,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after buying an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

