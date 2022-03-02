Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE SHO opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 229,844 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 762,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.