Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.
NYSE SHO opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 229,844 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 762,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.