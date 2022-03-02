Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.86.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.