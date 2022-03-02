Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

