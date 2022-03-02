Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.94.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.
About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
