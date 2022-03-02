SVB Leerink Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $11.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

TRHC opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $37,491.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

